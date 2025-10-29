Webinar: What's Possible on Broadstreet

What you don't know can change everything

This annual webinar is for you if you:

Use Broadstreet, but not fully

Have a sales team that needs to see what's possible

Want to pick up some killer sales tactics

With Broadstreet, a customer recently sold a single campaign that earned more than all of their digital revenue in 2024. Before Broadstreet, they didn't think it was possible.

TOPICS

Daybreak: Get new advertiser conversations effortlessly

Our 5 best-selling ad formats of all time, and what to charge for them

An AI-powered "Magic Spec" tool that EVERY account executive should be using

Partyline: User-generated content

... and much more

Hosted by Kenny Katzgrau, Creator of Broadstreet and Publisher of the award-winning redbankgreen.com

WEBINAR INFORMATION

What's Possible on Broadstreet

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 1-2 p.m ET

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5617592446161/WN_AlPB9haKSyiZBEZiIC13Lg?utm_campaign=Webinars&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz--yqhoaJAjYsqxs50wtnKijlYJ1lmExC0XCfZYY7KTU4hJt8KWvuMK4r9oyOwiS1kko9-oIFykPERZFCgdmdMjufsSqhA&_hsmi=383010511&utm_content=383010511&utm_source=hs_email#/registration