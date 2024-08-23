USPS proposes to slow down rural mail. Again.

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org

The U.S. Postal Service has again proposed to lower public expectations for mail delivery, having already proven it cannot reliably deliver mail on time in many areas. It has filed a petition for a review of proposed new service standards with the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The announcement states that if a newspaper is further than 50 miles from a new Regional Processing and Distribution Center, an additional day would likely be added to expected delivery times for any mail that entered into the newspaper's local post office.

NNA Chair John Galer, who represents NNA on the USPS Mailers Technical Advisory Committee, said the announcement will draw attention to USPS’ current failures and cause the public to have even less confidence in its Postal Service.

“The plan is offered in the name of cost-cutting. In reality, it is just the same old story, one of inefficiency and unreliability,” Galer, who is also publisher of The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois, said.

NNA has long complained about unreliable rural mail service. It has asked the PRC on numerous occasions to require reports on how well USPS does in delivering rural mail on time, but the PRC has declined to do so.

Galer said NNA would participate in the PRC’s review of the new request.

“There is no question that USPS has severe financial problems," he said. "It was supposed to produce more than a billion dollars in profit this year under its new Delivering for America plan. Instead, it looks like losses of close to $7 billion will be reported. The mail is changing. There is less of it. We agree with USPS’ statement about that. But USPS has been driving its mailers away with postage increases that have risen several times faster than inflation; at the same time it is delivering mail slower. That certainly results in less mail. Now it wants a reward for its predictions of less mail. At some point, Congress has to step in to protect rural America.”