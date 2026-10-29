MHPI Special Sessions: Using Your Periodicals Permit and Mailing Savvy Profitably

Oct 29, 2026

Click here to register for the Zoom webinar on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Thank you to Interlink for sponsoring!

Join the Max Heath Postal Institute™ for a webinar training via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT, to learn how to use your mailing savvy to reach customers, sell advertising and build audience using your Periodicals permit, Marketing mail, and EDDM.

Free to NNA member newspapers; available to the public for a fee. Email lynne@nna.org if you aren't sure. 

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/nnaf_using_your_mail_permit_and_mailing_savvy