Understanding Periodicals VII: Governing the Nation's Monopoly Mail Service — Who is in Charge?

The next session in the training series, Understanding Periodicals, available via Zoom and recording to NNA and N/MA members is set for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT/1 p.m. PT.

Influencing USPS has been NNA's work since its founding in 1885. But the Postal Service is a massive institution and Periodicals mail is a shrinking fraction of its delivery responsibilities. Sometimes it likes to see itself as a corporation and sometimes as a government agency. How do its operating rules function and who oversees them? What can you expect if you write to a member of Congress looking for help?

Free to NNA and N/MA members. $100 public or nonmember newspaper. Email lynne@nna.org regarding membership.

