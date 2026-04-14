Truck ‘n Trailer News title sold to RDG Media by Kevin Kamen & Co

UNIONDALE, New York – Randy Green and his growing RDG Media Inc portfolio of award-winning niche publications based in Estero, Florida, has acquired Truck ‘n Trailer, a popular 60-year-old title from Adrienne Haddad of Lynagh Roland Associates in Pennsylvania.

The popular publication, established in 1966, effectively serves the trucking and heavy equipment trades and can be picked up at hundreds of busy truck and auto stops and fuel stations along most of the East Coast and in parts of the Midwest. RDG is the home for highly-read publications, RDG is the home for highly-read publications: Workplace Material Handling & Safety, Industrial Hygiene in the Workplace, Packaging Technology Today, Paper, Film & Foil Converter, Plastics Hotline, Electrical Safety in the Workplace, IMS Auctions, Construction & Contractor Safety, Busline, and Maintenance Sales News.

RDG Media Inc is a full-service B-2-B publishing and marketing company. Kevin Kamen, CEO of Kamen & Co Group Services, LLC, based in Uniondale, New York, brokered and negotiated the sale.