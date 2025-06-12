Tips to protect yourself when covering a protest

Reports are coming in of protests across the country. Our friends at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (https://www.rcfp.org/) shared this tipsheet to help newspaper reporters safely cover a protest. The document covers your press rights and what to expect: (20180614_100229_rcfp_protest_tip_sheet_0618.pdf)

Among the tips: Present yourself as a journalist and wear press credentials prominently. Order a press safety vest here: Ensure your newspaper staff stands apart with safety vests