WILLIAM “BILL” COADY

VicePresident | Walterry Insurance Brokers

In 1849, French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr wrote “plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose “ — the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Walterry Insurance Brokers has been a partner with the National Newspaper Association (NNA) since 1979. As the years passed, only one thing has remained consistent — our partnership with the NNA.

During our partnership, we have seen many changes within the libel insurance market. We have witnessed the broadening of coverage to include the addition of unlimited aggregate limits. We’ve added a three–year policy with fixed annual premiums. Heck, we welcomed coverage for internet liability.

To paraphrase the great rock band, The Grateful Dead, “What a long, strange trip it’s been.”

Thank you for being a Walterry Insurance Brokers client.

As your broker, we are always reviewing the insurance products and markets to make sure our clients are receiving the best value for their insurance needs.

Over the years, we have provided coverage through a number of insurance carriers, including Employers Reinsurance Corporation Executive Risk Insurance and Chubb Insurance. Now it is time for another change.

Chubb was recently purchased by ACE Insurance Companies, and our guidelines changed. The Chubb Insurance Group has mandated changes to Media Liability programs, which impacted our NNA members coverage, policy terms and pricing.

We are happy inform you that we will be replacing your media policy with Axis Insurance Company.

A policy underwritten by Axis Insurance Company will allow you to continue with the standards that our NNA clients expect, such as a three–year fixed premium policy with no aggregate limit and internet liability, all with a premium that should be comparable with your expiring premium.

FINANCIAL STRENGTH OF AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

A+ RATING† S&P

A RATING† A.M. BEST

†Ratings of insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

William "Bill" Coady is the vice president of Walterry Insurance Brokers, an Allied Partner of the National Newspaper Association since 1979. Bill started in his father's insurance agency in 1987. Over the last 30 years, he has developed an in depth knowledge of the products needed by his insureds. He has established strength in insurance for nonprofits and professional organizations and is developing his media insurance skills.