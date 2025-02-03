Tariffs on Canadian products including newsprint paused

This afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that following a conversation with President Trump, both had agreed to pause the implementation of the 25% tariff on Canadian imports and Canada’s retaliatory tariffs for 30 days while both countries work on implementing enhanced border protection measures. Tariffs against Mexico were also paused for 30 days after a similar discussion with the Mexican president.



NNA thanks all members who weighed in over the weekend in response to the action alert. Putting members of Congress on notice about the harmful impact of newsprint tariffs is important. NNA is monitoring the situation carefully and will advise if further outreach is needed.