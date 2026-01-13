Seeking new revenue streams in 2026? Look to local events…

If you’re already “selling” tickets by advertising and promoting local events, it’s time to start capturing the full revenue and data value from your existing advertiser and consumer base. Metro’s partnership with Evvnt Inc. makes it easy to build and manage event calendars while generating substantial revenue with ticketing, marketing and discovery services.

This automated online event marketing platform can also reverse-publish to a print calendar, making the entire process fast, simple and highly profitable!

"As with most newspapers across the country, we have been searching for new avenues to generate revenue," Shannon Markley, Anchorage Daily News, said. "With advertisers spending less, Evvnt Ticketing offers the perfect solution to generate revenue by utilizing our biggest asset and offering it to new revenue-generating clients at no cost: our audience."

Request a demo here.