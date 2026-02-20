SCOTUS rules federal gov exceeded authority with sweeping tariffs

NNA industry alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org



The National Newspaper Association (NNA) today expressed strong approval of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that the federal government exceeded its authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by imposing sweeping tariffs without clear Congressional authorization.

“The Supreme Court’s decision affirms a cornerstone of our democratic system — that Congress, not the Executive Branch, holds the Constitutional authority to impose taxes and tariffs,” NNA Chair Martha Diaz Askenazy, publisher of the San Fernando (California) Valley Sun and El Sol Newspapers, said. “This ruling protects the rule of law, prevents unchecked executive economic power, and preserves the stability our industry and communities depend on.”

WHY NNA SUPPORTS THE DECISION

Defense of Constitutional Authority : The IEEPA was intended for emergency economic actions such as sanctions, not broad tariff impositions. The Court’s decision reinforces that tariffs are a form of taxation that must be grounded in clear congressional authorization rather than unilateral executive action.

: The IEEPA was intended for emergency economic actions such as sanctions, not broad tariff impositions. The Court’s decision reinforces that tariffs are a form of taxation that must be grounded in clear congressional authorization rather than unilateral executive action. Economic Certainty for Small Businesses and Local Newspapers : Unpredictable tariffs under emergency powers had created volatility in supply chains and newsprint costs — affecting newspaper publishers’ ability to plan and budget effectively. A clear legal framework helps ensure more predictable business conditions.

: Unpredictable tariffs under emergency powers had created volatility in supply chains and newsprint costs — affecting newspaper publishers’ ability to plan and budget effectively. A clear legal framework helps ensure more predictable business conditions. Support for Rule of Law and Democratic Accountability: Upholding the constitutional separation of powers ensures that major economic decisions with broad impact — such as setting tariffs — remain subject to democratic debate and legislative oversight.

“Our members and communities rely on stable market conditions to grow local businesses, hire staff, and serve readers,” NNA Public Policy Chair Brett Wesner, president of Wesner Publications in Cordell, Oklahoma, added. “It’s our hope that this decision will stabilize concerns about tariffs impacting an already economically stressed newspaper industry.”