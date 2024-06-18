Parents will love summer reading Bingo

Summer is a worrying time for parents in your circulation area for two reasons:

Worry No. 1 : How to keep children safe?

: How to keep children safe? Worry No. 2: How to avoid decreasing reading skill while school is out?

Your newspaper can help with both concerns — publish Kid Scoop pages! Take a look at these magical reading activities, ideal for summer sponsors!

“Read a newspaper to a family member” is one of 24 Summer Reading Bingo activities in the right column of this Kid Scoop page. Two squares a week make the 12 weeks of summer vacation fly by. Show this page to summer retailers, such as those who sell patio furniture, pools, and pizza ovens. Every education foundation in your area will want to know your newspaper supports learning during the summertime, too. (Kid Scoop isn’t just for school days.) Each of the weekly Kid Scoop pages gets sponsors’ names in front of thousands of parents in your town.

Home-schooling parents often continue abbreviated lessons during the summer. The summer Kid Scoop pages in your newspaper give these busy parents a quick and easy way to guide their children’s progress in reading and vocabulary development without a lapse.

As always, Kid Scoop connects children with other parts of your newspaper. Check out the “Talking Pictures” activity at the bottom left of this featured page. This is a fun way for children to practice interviewing skills. Perhaps one day they’ll show up as cub reporters!

To order this page and other summer pages (fall, winter, and spring, too!), please contact Dan “Lifeguard” Dalton at patiodan@kidscoop.com or (909) 793-9890 in California.