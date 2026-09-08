NNA urges opposition to SEC and DOL e-delivery rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Labor (DOL) have issued proposed rules that would change the default delivery method for required financial and health plan information from mailed hard copy to electronic delivery.

This means that for individuals who currently receive this information on paper, they would be automatically converted to email after a notice period.

This is problematic on a number of levels. First, it places hardship on rural and senior residents who lack robust internet services and awareness. It will likely lead to less awareness and attention to required disclosures. Electronic delivery of this information has been available for years and financial institutions and insurance companies have heavily promoted the option to convert. Allowing institutions to automatically convert recipients is improper and defies a clear implicit choice for the delivery of this material.

In addition, it would lead to significant revenue loss for the USPS of more than $1.5 billion at a time when it is already on the brink of financial collapse. Lost revenue would require even larger increases for mailers in the system to cover operating costs.

TAKE ACTION: NNA urges all its members to submit comments opposing these rules.

The dockets for both rules close on Sept. 21, 2026.

A portal has been created that makes it easy for you to submit comments opposing both rules and can be accessed here.

This is an important issue for publishers and our subscribers, many of whom are in communities where an internet access is a challenge and who will be harmed by an automatic conversion to emailed documents as well as significant potential hikes in Periodical rates.

Thank you for consideration of this request!