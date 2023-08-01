NNA and Library of Congress assisting NNA members with ISSN

This is a friendly reminder to secure both print and online ISSN numbers. If you have already submitted a form, please disregard.

There is a possibility that the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) now being considered before Congress could define eligible newspaper participants as those with an ISSN number. Additionally, bills are adopting ISSN as the sign of eligibility to participate.

The Library of Congress issues these numbers, and they differentiate between print ISSN numbers and online ISSN numbers. We recommend that our members secure both. We have established a process with the Library to upload PDFs of our member newspapers in groups for those which do not already have both numbers. The librarian will then review and make number assignments or ask for additional information.

If you wish to participate, please follow the link below. There is no cost for this service, but it is strictly limited to NNA members.

https://bit.ly/3dYE1Jn (Nov. 1, 2023 deadline)

For large groups, please contact NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org.