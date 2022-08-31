NNA and Library of Congress U.S. ISSN Center assisting NNA members with ISSN

Dear NNA Member,



There is a possibility that the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) now being considered before Congress may define eligible newspaper participants as those with an ISSN number.

The Library of Congress U.S. ISSN Center issues these numbers, and they differentiate between print ISSN numbers and online ISSN numbers. We recommend that our members secure both. We have established a process with the Library to upload PDFs of our member newspapers in groups for those which do not already have both numbers. The librarian will then review and make number assignments, or ask for additional information.

Should you wish to participate, please follow the link below. There is no cost for this service, but it is strictly limited to NNA members.

https://nna.formstack.com/forms/nna_issn_project