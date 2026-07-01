New diagnostic tool helps newsrooms gauge their future-readiness

By MARK GLASER

The Lenfest Institute

Local news publishers typically have their heads down trying to get stories out the door, focus on fundraising, and meet with members of the community. They’re not always thinking about what the future holds for their newsroom, even though it’s vital that they stay on top of changing technology and media usage. So it’s great to hear about a new free tool from The Lenfest Institute, the 2030 Newsroom Readiness Diagnostic, designed by Cheryl Thompson-Morton to help news organizations assess how prepared they are for major industry changes expected by 2030.

As audience behaviors, revenue models, technology, and AI continue to reshape journalism, the diagnostic evaluates a newsroom’s strengths and weaknesses in four key areas: audience engagement, revenue generation, operations and technology, and workforce development. After completing the assessment, organizations receive a personalized readiness profile with recommendations and resources.

Here’s a breakdown of how the diagnostic evaluates a newsroom’s readiness:

Audience Development & Engagement: How effectively newsrooms build direct audience relationships, use first-party data, develop digital products, and adapt to changing audience behaviors and discovery channels.

Revenue Generation: The diversity, durability, and sustainability of revenue streams, as well as readiness to reduce reliance on legacy revenue sources.

Operations & Technology: The strength of the technology stack, operational infrastructure, and ability to leverage AI and automation to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Workforce & Organizational Models: The organization’s approach to leadership development, succession planning, staff training, and long-term organizational resilience.

“The goal is not to predict the future. It is to help your organization build the capabilities, systems, and strategies needed to adapt to whatever comes next,” wrote Thompson-Morton.

Take the diagnostic here.