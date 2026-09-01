Meet NNA Allied Member AdMessenger

AdMessenger helps advertisers succeed in mobile advertising by delivering highly engaging, scrolling text ads that appear directly within the user's mobile browsing experience. Its customizable, breaking-news style ads allow brands to deliver clear, concise messages in a format that helps increase attention, brand recall and customer engagement.

With precise geo-targeting, versatile creative formats and real-time optimization, AdMessenger ensures campaigns reach the right audience at the right moment. The platform's mobile-first design drives stronger engagement, higher click-through rates and better overall campaign performance. It offers a variety of interactive calls-to-action, including click-to-call, website visits, app downloads and lead generation forms, all with no production cost.

For agencies and media companies who partner with us as resellers, AdMessenger opens the door to new revenue opportunities while complementing existing television, digital and multimedia advertising strategies. Whether clients are looking to increase foot traffic, generate leads, promote special events or build brand awareness, AdMessenger delivers highly targeted messaging that reaches consumers wherever they are.

The platform also offers robust campaign reporting, allowing advertisers to measure real-world business impact. Backed by a dedicated support team, AdMessenger gives resellers a scalable, easy-to-sell solution that helps advertisers connect with the right audience and achieve better business results.