Maximize your growth — Newspaper Manager's Revenues & Goals Module

The Newspaper Manager team was excited to announce that its report suite has expanded even further with the addition of the new Revenues & Goals Module.

Created with a fresh, comprehensive user-interface, this module takes Sales Reporting to new heights with the ability to run reports by Customer, by Product, or by Sales Rep and customize the display of the data for a completely tailored experience.

Here's everything you can do with this new powerful report:

Create custom sales reports by Customer, by Product, or by Sales Rep

Dive deeper into sales data with secondary grouping options to see data grouped by Product, Rep, or Customer in addition to the original grouping

Compare sales amounts to the previous year and view the YoY percent changes

Forecast sales coming down the pipeline, viewing Proposal data alongside Order data

Compare the Pacing of current sales revenue to the same date last year

Enter Goal amounts directly through the report, color-code data by percent to Goal completed, and view your Goals right alongside Sales data

Interested in learning more? Feel free to reach out to the Mirabel sales team at (954) 332-3204.