Max Heath Postal Institute™ faculty announces 2025 training series

Named in 2022 after the death of longtime postal guru, the Max Heath Postal Institute™ hosts webinar training sessions for newspaper circulation and production professionals.

Sessions are led by faculty: NNA Chair Matt Paxton, publisher, The News-Gazette, Lexingon, Virginia; Interlink CEO Brad Hill, member, Mailers Technical Advisory Committee; NNA legal counsel Tonda Rush; and NNA Executive Director Lynne Lance, member, Mailers Technical Advisory Committee.

The 2025 training sessions are titled Special Sessions and focus on:

Self-Service — March 27 Surviving Realignment (exceptional dispatch, etc.) — July 31 The link between public notices and Periodicals — Sept. 25 TBA — Dec. 4

The trainings are held at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.

Training sessions are free to members of the National Newspaper Association. Nonmembers or members of the public may attend for $100. Nonmembers only have access to the live program.

NNA members have access to the archive programs, past Postal Tips columns and the Postal Hotline.