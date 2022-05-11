Last chance to win a free San Francisco-convention registration

PENSACOLA, Florida — Again this year, the National Newspaper Association Foundation Board of Directors will be selecting a newspaper executive to receive training at the Annual Convention & Trade Show. The qualifying newspaper must show editorial excellence and dedication to their community.

An entry consists of 3-5 examples of editorial excellence and a statement up to 300 words detailing your newspaper staff’s dedication to the community, the staff person whom you are nominating for training and anything else you think the selection committee should know.

The winner will receive one free registration and award ceremony ticket to 136th Annual Convention and Trade Show ⁠— held Oct. 6-8, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco ⁠— valued at more than $400. One winner will be selected.

Convention will address pressing business objectives of community newspaper owners, publishers and senior staff with educational sessions and peer sharing activities.

Nominations – self nominations OK – are due by Monday, July 18 here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/2022_nnaf_scholarship

Winners will be notified by August 1.

All newspapers are eligible to enter.

The Foundation has also awarded convention tickets to a randomly-selected, early-bird Better Newspaper Contest entry and the winning convention logo designer.

Hope to see you in vibrant San Francisco!

Convention registration is available to NNA members and nonmembers at https://www.nnafoundation.org/convention