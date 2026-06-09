Karsh Journalism Fellowship equips journalists to report with depth, rigor, and clarity on Jewish issues

The Karsh Journalism Fellowship equips journalists to report with depth, rigor, and clarity on Jewish issues in the United States and around the world. Fellows participate in three intensive retreats — in Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C. — engaging with leading journalists, scholars, policymakers, and innovators across the arts, media, and business.

As the world’s only journalism fellowship solely dedicated to Jewish topics, the program is resolutely nonpartisan and grounded in the principles of accuracy, independence, transparency, and accountability. Up to ten fellows are selected annually to advance public understanding through uncompromising, high-impact reporting. This is a non-partisan fellowship that is not chiefly concerned with activism. It is for early and mid-career journalists to develop an understanding of how to report in an unbiased way on Jewish issues. Applicants do not need to be Jewish.

Fellows will receive a $4,000 stipend, mentorship, and travel/expenses for the three retreats.

Please see attached for a one-pager that can be shared with your network. Additionally, please note that this opportunity is only open to US-based individuals.

Click here to apply by September 1st.