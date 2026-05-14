Kamen & Co now 47 years in the publishing trade as appraisers, accountants & brokers

UNIONDALE, New York — On March 17, 2026, Kamen & Co Group Services LLC, a boutique global print & digital multi-media financial valuation, accounting, and brokerage firm based in Long Island, New York, celebrated 47 years in business.

Kevin B. Kamen, founder, president & CEO of the firm, stated, “It has been an exceptionally rewarding time working closely with publishing, film, and technology executives from across the globe for nearly fifty years. We have been blessed with an enormous amount of work. As the founder of the firm, I am grateful for the trust many have put in our organization."

He continued, "The thrust of our business to date has been examining the business operations of hundreds of media and entertainment entities, independently and honestly determining the current financial valuation and overall business status of each respective organization, and providing sound recommendations that are focused on generating greater profit margins for each client. The reports and deep analysis we provide our business associates are comprehensive and accurate, and our personal and caring brokerage and accounting services are highly valued and appreciated. We expect to continue this heavy work schedule and to continue growing in the years to come."

In a recent testimonial received from the former owner and publisher of Truck 'N Trailer Magazine, a free distribution title in business since 1966, Adrienne Haddad said, "Kevin Kamen is a rock star. When I decided to sell my family's publication, I turned to a brochure Kevin had sent my office months earlier. Choosing him as my broker was one of the best decisions I have ever made. Kevin always remained focused on finding the perfect buyer. His mission was accomplished, and now my family's 60-year old publication is in the capable hands of a young and enthusiastic new owner. Retirement beckons, and I could not be happier with the outcome."

Kamen & Co Group Services, LLC, has offices in Long Island, New York, and Tampa, Florida, primarily aligning its professional expertise with the multimedia, tech, internet, data, entertainment, and global film sectors with both US-based and international clientele.

Kevin Kamen has served as the primary financial valuation media and entertainment expert advisor to the Forbes multi-media wealth reporters for the past 13 years. He has assisted Forbes with crunching the numbers and valuing the Forbes 400 Richest Americans List, the Forbes World's Billionaires List in 2026, and the Forbes Richest Families Listings recently. (www.kamengroup.com)