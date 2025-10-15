Inland Empire Paper Company joins PAGE Cooperative as preferred supplier

MILWOOD, Washington — Inland Empire Paper Company (IEP) is proud to announce its new partnership with PAGE Cooperative, joining as a preferred supplier for the first time since PAGE’s founding in 1984. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for IEP as it expands its ability to support newspaper pressrooms and commercial print facilities across North America. As a preferred supplier, IEP looks forward to delivering high-quality, sustainable paper products while partnering with PAGE members to strengthen and grow the print industry.

“We’re honored to join PAGE Cooperative and provide our paper solutions to such a dedicated community of print professionals,” Mandy Barnes, customer service manager at Inland Empire Paper Company, said. “IEP has a long history of supporting the industry, and this partnership allows us to continue that mission in an even greater way.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Inland Empire Paper Company as a preferred supplier to PAGE," Michelle Ackerman, director of member success at PAGE Cooperative, said. "It is important to us that our members have quality options in their choice of suppliers."

ABOUT INLAND EMPIRE PAPER COMPANY (IEP)

Founded in 1911, Inland Empire Paper Company is a USA family-owned, fully integrated pulp and paper mill located in Millwood, Washington. IEP provides its customers with over 50 different lightweight paper options and operates a state-of-the-art paper machine. A “Circle of Sustainability” is practiced at IEP, which owns and manages over 120,000 forestland acres in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.

ABOUT PAGE COOPERATIVE

Page Cooperative is the largest purchasing cooperative in the US for the newspaper and commercial printing industry. PAGE has over 1,100 newspaper members and 80 preferred suppliers.