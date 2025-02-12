First Amendment watch: Access denied

The National Newspaper Association is concerned about recent reporting regarding certain journalists being barred from the Oval Office because of style issues regarding the name change to "Gulf of America." This news coupled with the removal of mainstream media outlets from the Pentagon earlier this month and the lack of information coming from other vital departments like the CDC point to a troubling trend for journalists trying to cover the new administration.

Limiting access as a means to pressure news outlets to report in a certain way clearly flies in the face of the intentions of the First Amendment regarding speech and press. In order to serve as the watchdog for American citizens, journalists must have access to the workings of our government at every level.

NNA will continue to monitor access for journalists across the country to make sure democracy is protected and citizens are informed about what their elected officials are doing.