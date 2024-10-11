E&P Podcast: Unpacking the NNA/ HHS rural public health ad campaign

In this episode of E&P Reports, Mike Blinder sat down with Martha Diaz-Aszkenazy, the newly elected chair of the NNA, and Brett Wesner, a past chair, to discuss the association’s recent collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on the “Risk Less. Do More” campaign.

This initiative, aimed at promoting public health messages about COVID-19, RSV, and the flu, is not only a public health victory but also a significant financial win for rural newspapers. By including these newspapers in their paid advertising strategy, HHS is injecting crucial revenue into these publications, helping to sustain their operations and support the communities they serve.

This partnership underscores the vital role that local newspapers play in public health outreach while providing much-needed financial support to ensure their long-term sustainability.

