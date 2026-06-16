Broadstreet celebrates 1,000 leads for local publishers

"I would say our leads have some weeks doubled, some weeks tripled,” Tess Coverman, Community Impact, said.

Isaiah from Broadstreet here. Officially the "celebrate great news" guy at Broadstreet, and boy have our Daybreak publishers been handing me a lot to celebrate. Hear it from them:

[Watch the testimonial (~1 min)]

I should honestly be emailing you every day with the amount of value people are getting from Daybreak, but I respect you too much to pester you that often. So I wait for the big milestones.

Milestones like, oh I don't know, a thousand Daybreak leads delivered.

Lemme say that again for the folks in the back: ONE. THOUSAND.

The largest newsroom in Texas, Community Impact, pulled 100 of those leads in their first six weeks using Daybreak. Their advertiser lead volume is exploding.

That's not luck. Community Impact has spent years building real trust in their region. Daybreak just gave that community an easy way to say, "We see what you're doing. We want in." That's the whole point. Connecting local publishers to local businesses, and strengthening the whole dang community in the process.

Daybreak is free. We install it for you. You don't lift a finger.

There are businesses around you that see how much you've invested in your community. Make it easy for them to lock arms with you. Reply to this email with "Daybreak!" and we'll get you live this week. No cost. No catch.

Are you a publisher who wants more advertisers, but doesn't have Daybreak yet? That's like being hungry, and turning down free quiche.

Eat the quiche. Don't sleep on Daybreak.

--Isaiah