Are you ready to file postage statements digitally?

NNA MEMBER ALERT

Contact: Lynne Lance, lynne@nna.org

The U.S. Postal Service is reminding commercial mailers that the end is near for hard-copy postage statements. Publishers who have completed hard-copy Forms 3541 for Periodicals mail or 3602 for Marketing Mail must be able to file these statements digitally by January 28, 2024.

Emailing hard-copy statements, scans or PDFs of statements will not be acceptable. The new process will require publishers to enter data directly into USPS’ PostalOne system.

Publishers need to convert to a digital process may contract with an approved third-party software vendor or use USPS’s Postal Wizard to enter their data. Postal Wizard is free, but does not permit use of a single form to enter commingled mail, separate editions (such as in-state and out-of-state editions) or mailings with differentials of weight within a single issue.

The USPS Industry Alert confirming the end of hard copy statements is here: Discontinuance of Hardcopy Postage Statements | PostalPro (usps.com).

National Newspaper Association Members also may view archived webinars. A special session on the transition is available here:

https://www.nnafoundation.org/ understanding-periodicals-vol- 2-session-1-the-overview