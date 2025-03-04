Administration commences tariffs on Canadian products including newsprint

Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced the implementation of a 25% tariff on products from Canada and Mexico effective today. The justification for this action remains inadequate border security allowing the illegal smuggling of Fentanyl; however, recent comments have also referenced Canadian auto manufacturing and its tariff policy regarding China.

This will continue to be a fluid situation for whatever period of time they are in force; they will have the effect of increasing the cost for newsprint sourced from Canadian mills and will likely result in higher prices for newsprint produced domestically. The de minimis exemption for products valued under $800 will remain in effect until a process for collecting the duties can be implemented. It is uncertain how long that may take.



This tariff action differs from the one undertaken by the Department of Commerce and International Trade Administration in 2018 in response to a complaint over Canadian newsprint prices. In this case, the tariffs implemented today are unrelated to any specific dispute over newsprint and are an across-the-board action against all Canadian and Mexican imports.

In addition, this type of tariff does not afford the opportunity for affected parties to challenge the duties in an adjudicated notice and comment process. Litigation and public pressure are the only options address the tariffs unless the United States and Canadian governments can negotiate a resolution. Given the range of products impacted, broad-based opposition to these tariffs can be expected and the administration has a great deal of flexibility to modify the tariff structure and the power to act quickly. The Canadian government has also prepared and will implement retaliatory action.



WHAT NNA IS DOING:



NNA is well aware of the challenge increased costs for newsprint will have on member publishers. We have been monitoring this situation daily and are taking the following actions:

This letter was sent to Commerce Committee Chairmen Brett Guthrie (R-Kentucky-02) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) highlighting the impact of tariffs on Canadian newsprint and the likelihood that they will lead to permanent increases in prices and asking them to engage the administration to request an exemption for newsprint Encourage NNA members to contact their U.S. Representative and Senators to ask them to implore Chairman Guthrie and Cruz to act on the request to seek the newsprint exemption from the administration Coordinate with other business groups to participate in any broad-based opposition efforts Evaluate options to support litigation against the tariffs by business groups and any opportunity to seek an exemption for newsprint

The linked issue brief contains more information about the tariffs and talking points for use in contacting your representatives and senators. We encourage you to make your voice heard on this issue and we will promptly report on any new developments as they occur.