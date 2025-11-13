4media group Completes Acquisition of Family Features, Combining Legacy and Innovation to Power the Next Generation of Brand Storytelling

NEW YORK — 4media group, a global strategic communications agency, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Family Features Editorial Syndicate, Inc., a leader in branded content and distribution known for connecting brands with publishers and audiences through credible, engaging storytelling.

This latest acquisition marks the next step in 4media group’s strategic growth plan: building the world’s first predictable earned digital placement platform for the modern era of content, one where editorial storytelling, influencer engagement, data intelligence and multimedia distribution seamlessly converge.

“Family Features has built a distinctive 51-year legacy as one of the industry’s most trusted content partners,” said Ed Cyster, founder and Global CEO of 4media group. “By welcoming Family Features into the 4media group family, we can build on that legacy while also expanding the reach and impact of our clients’ stories. Together, we’ll aim to redefine how earned, owned and paid content work in harmony to deliver impact, trust and measurable business growth for every client.”

Family Features, as part of 4media group, will now offer:

Deeper data-driven strategic insights and creative ideation to fuel story creation

Seamless campaign execution and expanded story distribution across broadcast, digital, print and social channels

Stronger analytics and reporting tools to ensure every campaign drives meaningful ROI

Continued dedication to service and quality, with the same teams clients have trusted for years

"For more than five decades, Family Features has stayed true to its mission of connecting brands and audiences through stories that matter. Joining the 4media group family ensures that legacy will continue forward into the next generation of visionary storytelling," said Dianne Hogerty, owner of Family Features.

FUTURE PLANS TO EVOLVE THE MARKET-LEADING BRAND

Capitalizing on five decades’ worth of successful campaigns as the bridge between brands, publishers and consumers, 4media group plans to make initial investments into Family Features through increased investment in video, social and digital-native content; securing partnerships with additional premium publisher networks; and utilizing enhanced data analytics and insights to inform content strategy and monetization. As a result of these investments, clients of both companies can expect unmatched storytelling that is designed for the modern era of content.

Family Features joins 4media group’s other in-house brands, including Atomik Research, its PR survey and market research agency, and Dynamik Influence, its influencer marketing agency. Family Features will continue to serve its existing clients under its current name during the integration process, with plans to soon unveil a refreshed brand identity – one that reflects both its iconic past and its forward-looking role as part of 4media group.

ABOUT 4media group

4media group is a global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results. Since 2008, we've helped the world’s most influential organizations break through the noise with data-driven insights, compelling storytelling and flawless execution. Our fully integrated service offering spans public relations and broadcast PR, media buying, influencer and social campaigns, public service announcements, video production, market research and PR surveys and beyond.

Our team spans from LA to NYC to London, blending global scale with local insight to deliver content that connects and campaigns that convert. Learn more at 4media-group.com.

ABOUT Family Features

Family Features helps brands and agencies share their stories through engaging, editorial-style content distributed to thousands of media outlets nationwide. For over 50 years, we’ve delivered measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through trusted storytelling and nationwide distribution.