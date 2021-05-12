Vilas County News-Review to implement Presteligence's My News 360 Content Management System and Dynamic Production

Presteligence, an industry-leading software developer and innovator for newspapers, announced the Vilas County News-Review of Eagle River, Wisconsin, will implement My News 360 Content Management System and Dynamic Production for page building.

The weekly looked to Presteligence after learning their legacy editorial system would no longer be supported. As a hosted service, My News 360 CMS enables the flexibility of working remotely without having to bother with VPNs.

Dynamic Production allows the editors in Vilas County to build pages using online tools. It will eliminate the learning curve of moving to InDesign for the staff.

Jean Drew, the prepress manager, is excited to be able to oversee the status of page production and approve pages from anywhere.