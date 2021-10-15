RouteSmart offers its online users opportunity for professional certification

COLUMBIA, Maryland – RouteSmart Technologies, Inc., the global leader in route planning and optimization solutions, is offering users of its RouteSmart Online for Newspapers product the opportunity to become professionally credentialed as a Certified Routing Professional (CRP).

Users are required to attend both RouteSmart Online and HERE Map Creator webinars before taking the CRP exam. The webinars and a study guide provide applicants with the insights needed to pass the 45-question, timed exam.

“Passing the RouteSmart Online Certified Routing Professional Exam is an outstanding achievement,” RouteSmart COO Larry Levy said. “It signifies a high level of RouteSmart Online expertise that will positively impact an organization’s bottom line. We congratulate those who have already earned their certification and highly encourage our many other users to attend our webinars and take the exam.”

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS OF EARNING YOUR CERTIFICATION

Increasing your potential to earn more responsibility.

Expanding your professional network and advancing your career.

Differentiating yourself in the job market.

Boosting your credibility with decision makers.

And, most importantly, routing more effectively.

Upon successful completion of the exam, users are awarded a professional, digital certification badge through Credly and a $25 credit to the RouteSmart Swag Store.

ABOUT ROUTESMART TECHNOLOGIES

RouteSmart Technologies, a leader in route optimization solutions, addresses the most complex routing challenges for newspaper, postal and local delivery, public works and utilities clients around the globe. Through a precise and detailed approach, RouteSmart helps improve route safety, provides operating cost reduction and achieves efficiencies through route planning automation. Rooted in research and focused on continuous enhancement, RouteSmart’s team of leading industry experts and global network of distributors and partners intimately understand the routing challenges faced within each industry and constantly innovate their routing solutions to meet changing distribution demands. Visit RouteSmart.com to learn more.