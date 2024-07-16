Over 200 new magazines, newspapers, and websites join leading publishing platform

Mirabel Technologies is proud to have welcomed over 200 magazines, newspapers, newsletters, websites, and events to its family of clients during the second quarter of 2024.

Among the magazines and newspapers that joined the Mirabel software family are Palm Coast Observer, City Hub, Sleepy Hollow State Park, Shoreline Visitors Guide, MYVEGAS Magazine, The Sale Lake Tribune, Moab Times Independent, Pittsburgh City Paper, Sea Isle News, BioHack Yourself Magazine, Perk Valley Now, LIV Vero Magazine, Architecture NZ Magazine, Steele County times, Community Magazine, Luxury Home Magazine Oregon, The News Advertiser, The Local Times, Vegas Prime Magazine, Barbados Today, and Firewatch Magazine Tampa.

Mirabel President Mark McCormick continues to see an acceleration of companies transitioning to Magazine Manager and Newspaper Manager as the year continues.

"In the dynamic world of media and publishing, adapting to change is more than a strategy — it's essential," McCormick said. "At Mirabel Technologies, we're committed to leading the way. Our continuous drive for innovation has led us to integrate AI, transforming how publishers address challenges and seize new opportunities. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, we empower our clients to not just navigate the industry's shifts, but to excel and grow."

Mirabel Technologies is the world’s leading publishing media software provider, servicing over 23,000+ magazines, newspapers, websites, and events in over 25 countries. Interested in learning more? Feel free to reach out to the sales team at 954-332-3204.