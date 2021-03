NNAF launches new logos

Tabitha Schoenwald of Waltner Media + Studios/Freeman (South Dakota) Courier has designed the new logos for the National Newspaper Association Foundation and a combined logo for the NNAF and the NNA.

Co-publisher Jeremy Waltner heads the engagement committee of the NNAF Board of Directors, which is tasked with overseeing Pub Aux.

Schoenwald also designed the new masthead for Pub Aux.