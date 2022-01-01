Ingenito of newspaper group in New York wins NNAF convention registration, $100

PENSACOLA, Florida — Andrew Ingenito, the production manager of The Long Island Advance, The Suffolk County News and The Islip Bulletin in Patchogue, New York, has topped all other National Newspaper Association members in an annual contest to design the convention logo focusing on the theme.

Each year, the NNA and NNAF invite member newspapers to submit their interpretations of the convention theme. The winner is awarded $100 plus a complimentary registration to the Annual Convention & Trade Show valued at $400+.

Members have another chance to win a complimentary convention registration just by entering the Better Newspaper Contest early. Submit your first entry by 11:59 p.m. Central on March 30, 2022, to be included in a drawing of early bird entrants.

Contest entries are being accepted through April 29. Rules and registration information is on Page 20. Winners will be notified in August.

The Annual Convention & Trade Show is Oct. 6-8, 2022, at Hyatt Regency San Francisco. NNA's discounted rate of $169/room (plus tax) is available for stays Oct. 3-9, 2022. We hope to see you there! Online registration will open in March.