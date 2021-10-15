Do you want more from your payroll provider? New NNA member benefits program
Oct 15, 2021
The National Newspaper Association is excited to introduce its exclusive partnership with Heartland (formerly TYSYS) for payroll processing. With Heartland, you have access to fast, secure and simple payroll solutions that can help you do so much more for your business.
PAYROLL ADVANTAGE
- Payroll processing & tax management
- Recruiting & onboarding
- Work Opportunity Tax Credits
- HR & personnel management
- Rate lock pricing
- Time tracking, scheduling & PTO
Whatever your business type, you know what you need to keep your business thriving. Heartland is here to help you make it happen. Welcome to the partnership that does more for your company. One Business. One Experience. Give Heartland a call today at 1-800-613-0148 or follow the link below for more information.
Click here for more information.