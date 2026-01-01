Crucial Skills to Increase Productivity in InDesign! Scripts, Data Merge, Tables and Much More!
Jun 18, 2026
One-hour webinar on Thursday, June 18, 3 pm ET
There’s no better time to improve the InDesign skills of you and your staff. During this 70-minute session, Kevin Slimp – who has been teaching InDesign since it was first released – will be teaching skills to increase the speed of your productivity and quality of your design. A few of his topics include:
- Using InDesign scripts to speed your productivity
- Using scripts from other vendors in InDesign
- Creating tables
- Placing & formatting tables from various formats sent by others to you
- Using InDesign’s powerful Data Merge capabilities to import and merge data from Excel, Word and other database files
- and much more!
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the guru himself … Come inside from the summer heat and enjoy 70 minutes of intense training with the Guru himself!
Register here ($79).
If you can’t make it on June 18, go ahead and register. Kevin will be glad to send a recording of the session to you.