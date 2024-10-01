Back-to-school editions matter

This is the fourth in series of columns I’ve written for publication in our 11 newspapers we now own across Iowa. The purpose running of the column in our group is to let the various communities know that we, as the publishing family, are more than just distant investors looking for a quick profit but truly care about the publishing business, local news, their town and the people who live there. I run the column every six or so weeks. The next two column subjects are “hometown papers build community” and “newspaper subscribers are the most likely to buy locally”. The first three columns were heavy with reference to the family and Iowa Information as an organization.

The continued claim that newspapers are no longer relevant, especially by those heavily invested in the multitude of digital outlets and TV channels, is misleading. While many metro newspapers, stripped of their best assets by profit-hungry investment groups, languish, their smaller counterparts, individually or small– group owned, are flourishing.

Newspapers matter every week, but smaller community papers, like the one you’re reading, seem to be especially important to their readers the first few weeks of the new school year. That’s when the hometown papers feature details that are essential to families with children ready to head back to school.

True, most schools also post much of the information on their website and Facebook page, but often it is the hometown paper where the greatest numbers of the community learn of any changes in that year’s registration procedure and when football, volleyball and band practice begin. That’s because the information is easily accessible, neatly edited, packaged with all the week’s other important news, and conveniently delivered to the subscriber’s mailbox.

It’s not necessary to spend time in front of a computer searching a school’s website to find it.

It also is the hometown newspaper that usually introduces the community to any changes in the administration, publishing large photos and lengthy stories regarding the experience, special skills and personal interests of a new principal or administrator.

Then as the first days of the school year nears, it’s the hometown newspaper again that updates the community on any changes in the facilities, bus routes or programs at the school that fall. Some newspapers even print a complete list of the supplies younger students will need for their class level.

But it’s opening week that the excitement really erupts throughout the community and on the pages of the local paper.

Traditionally, most hometown newspapers publish a page announcing the new teachers. Along with a short story sharing the background and status of each teacher, there is a photograph of that individual so members of the community can recognize and warmly greet them when they connect at the school or at the local grocery store.

But let’s not forget the importance and excitement brought about by the beginning of football, volleyball and cross country at our local schools.

It’s the local newspaper that provides a complete roster of all the players the week before the first game. As the weeks pass, it is that same newspaper that shares details of each football and volleyball game — every pass, hit, touchdown and point — weekly in print. Many also expand their game coverage to include interviews with the coaches, team members and even an occasional fan.

That is the difference between hometown papers and the declining circulation, once-powerful, daily newspapers. Community newspapers such as you’re reading still are committed to covering the local happenings in depth. Their newsrooms remain well-staffed and active. The investment groups buying up larger city newspapers usually cut back on the number of local reporters and editors, then fill their pages with the same national and international stories available on the various national TV news channels one or two days earlier. That lack of fresh and local coverage leads to a loss in subscriber interest.

Unfortunately, in the process, many excellent major market journalists are leaving the profession. Most are so disillusioned that it is difficult or even impossible to persuade them to apply for the many reporter and editor openings we have in our newsrooms across N’West Iowa and central Iowa. Jeff Wagner, president of our Iowa Information Media Group, said it is the lack of qualified help that most likely will bring an end to most local newspapers.

But our family continues to be committed to producing quality, well-balanced, community newspapers packed with local news in every market we own a newspaper. It is a commitment we have attempted to maintain in our four-county N’West Iowa market since we established The N’West Iowa REVIEW over 50 years ago.

We acknowledge there is room for improvement in our efforts in some of our recent acquisitions but are thankful for the excellent employees who have joined our organization. We pledge to continue to expand and evolve our efforts. We will continue to strive to provide the best possible coverage of what is happening at the courthouse, city hall, school and across the community.

Meanwhile, there is much school news still to come in the months ahead. You should watch for details on the homecoming court, upcoming band and choir concerts, and opportunities offered by the FFA, drama and speech clubs. Watch, too, as fall turns to winter for coverage of the boys and girls basketball and wrestling. Every week, the paper will be filled with photos and stories parents and grandparents will carefully cut out and lovingly put on their refrigerator or in a scrapbook.

Then, next spring, this — your newspaper — will still be there covering spring sports and all the excitement connected with the Class of 2025 graduation.

That is the way local hometown newspapers, including our Le Mars Sentinel, The Osceola County Gazette-Tribune, Carroll Times Herald, Coon Rapids

Enterprise, Sioux Center News and six other community-focused papers support the area they serve. They are the local cheerleader and community watchdog. It is a role our family hopes to always honor.

Yes, newspapers still matter. Even in today’s age of multiple blogs and websites, the local newspaper is the only source to deliver all the news, well-researched, professionally edited and always trustworthy.

Thank you for helping us continue down this path for another year. Your subscription and advertising are very much appreciated.

Peter W. Wagner is the founder/publisher of The N’West Iowa REVIEW. He lives in Sibley and may be reached at pww@iowainformation.com.